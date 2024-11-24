BBC’s Lauren Laverne shares update on cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne has said she has been given the “all clear” after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 46-year-old broadcaster, best known for hosting Radio 4’s flagship interview show Desert Island Discs, said on Instagram on Sunday that she will be returning to The One Show studio on Tuesday (26 November) after “taking some time off to get better”.

Sharing a selfie wearing a blue jumper printed with the words “life is beautiful”, Laverne told fans she had been given the “all clear” by her doctors.

She wrote: “I want to say a huge thank you to the brilliant medical teams who took such great care of me, to the thousands of people who sent me such beautiful and encouraging messages, the friends and acquaintances who took the time to support me after going through cancer themselves – and most of all to my family: my two outstanding kids and especially my husband Graeme, who was absolutely extraordinary throughout."

The presenter, who also hosts BBC Radio 6 Music’s breakfast show, said she had been through “a difficult time” that had taught her “so much about what really matters”.

Laverne revealed her cancer diagnosis in August, saying at the time that it had been caught early and she “expected to make a full recovery”.

“Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery,” she told her followers in August.

“I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness,” she said, before thanking her friends and family for their support.

She will begin recording episodes of The One Show and Desert Island Discs in November after being absent from the studios for three months. She will be returning to her BBC 6 Music Breakfast show in the New Year.

Laverne’s news has been met with celebration from her celebrity colleagues.

Davina McCall, who recently underwent surgery for a benign brain tumour, wrote online: “There she is x. Hope you and your fam are all doing ok ! Love u Lauren.”

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman wrote: “The best news,” with a row of red heart emojis, while Radio 4 Today programme host Amol Rajan added: “Late, winning contender for Insta Post of the Year 2024. Wonderful stuff.”

BBC Radio host Gaby Roslin added: “The best news. Big love to you and your gorgeous family.”

Lauren Laverne has hosted ‘Desert Island Discs' since 2018 ( BBC )

A BBC spokeswoman said: "We’re delighted to welcome Lauren back to the studio this month for The One Show and Desert Island Discs, with new episodes airing on Radio 4 from 1 December, and we look forward to welcoming Lauren back to BBC Radio 6 Music in the new year."

Laverne, who has long served as one of the lead presenters for the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury festival, took over the job of presenting Desert Island Discs from Kirsty Young in 2018. Over the past six years, she has entertained many listeners with her interviews with including Ian Wright, Jamie Dornan, and Ruth Jones.

The Sunderland-born DJ started presenting following career in music with her pop-rock band Kenickie. She began establishing herself by hosting guest slots on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Have I Got News for You in the early 2000s.

She became the first woman to host XFM’s flagship breakfast show in 2005 and has hosted the morning show on BBC Radio 6 Music since 2019.

With additional reporting from agencies.