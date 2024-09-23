Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Zoe Ball has sent messages of support to her radio colleagues Lauren Laverne and Jamie Theakston after the pair revealed their cancer diagnoses.

The BBC Radio 2 host returned to her breakfast show on Monday after taking a six-week leave of absence following the death of her mother, Julia Peckham, who died in April.

During Ball’s absence during the summer, two of her radio colleagues publicly revealed their cancer diagnoses.

In August, Desert Island Discs and BBC 6 Music presenter Laverne revealed she been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer but said she was “expected to make a full recovery”. Last week, Heart Radio presenter Theakston told fans that his doctors had detected Stage 1 laryngeal cancer after they performed an operation on his vocal chords. He said his prognosis looks “positive”.

Returning to Radio 2 on Monday morning (23 September), Ball told listeners that their messages of support to her “meant the world”.

She added: “I must say, while we are sending some love, our breakfast friends Lauren Laverne, our mate at 6 Music is currently going through some cancer treatment. She’s doing OK but I just want to send my love out to her.”

She also said that Heart Radio Breakfast’s Theakston, who she worked on the BBC children’s TV show Live & Kicking with, was “going to be OK and he’s doing well”.

“Sending so much love to them,” Ball added.

Ball welcomed back listeners on Monday morning (23 September) with her lively introduction, telling them, “It’s me Zoe, the happy wanderer, I’ve wandered back” before asking if they enjoyed their “Brat summer”.

She said: “Morning, gorgeous people – it’s me Zoe the happy wanderer. I’ve wandered back. How was your Brat summer? Was it marvellous?

“We did that in the Nineties – it was called something different then. I hope you’ve been enjoying some of the gorgeous sunsets over the last few weeks. It’s a tad soggy our end this morning. Take it easy out on the road.”

Ball’s mother, Peckham, had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier this year. Ball announced her mother’s death in April, having previously taken time away from the show to care for her mother, who had been receiving care at a hospice.

Gaby Roslin and Scott Mills stepped in for Ball, with the presenter making a temporary four-day return on 8 August before taking several weeks off.

Announcing Peckham’s death in April, Roslin said on air: “It’s no secret Zoe has been off for a little while looking after her mum, Julia.”

“Very sadly, Julia lost her fight yesterday and we’re all obviously sending so much love to Zoe and the whole family,” Roslin continued.

“It’s a horrible, awful time – and I know so many of you have been through this, loving a parent and a loved one, and I think the one thing I’d like to pass on is: grief has no rule. There are no rules about this at all.”

At the time, Ball shared a message on social media thanking her mother for teaching her “how to love unconditionally” and that “laughter is the greatest of gifts”.