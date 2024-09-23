Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Zoe Ball delighted BBC Radio 2 listeners as she returned to her Breakfast Show slot following a six-week absence.

The presenter, 53, confirmed on Sunday that she would resume her role of hosting the morning programme after her extended leave of absence.

Ball welcomed back listeners on Monday (23 September) with her lively introduction, telling them, “It’s me Zoe, the happy wanderer, I’ve wandered back” before asking if they enjoyed their “Brat summer”.

She said: “Morning, gorgeous people – it’s me Zoe the happy wanderer. I’ve wandered back. How was your Brat summer? Was it marvellous?

“We did that in the Nineties – it was called something different then. I hope you’ve been enjoying some of the gorgeous sunsets over the last few weeks. It’s a tad soggy our end this morning. Take it easy out on the road.”

Thanking her colleague and radio presenter, Scott Mills, for filling in for her, she said: “Thank you Scott Mills for looking after the show for the week – more on that later. What have I missed? Text me! Missed ya!”

In March, Ball revealed she would be taking time off from her breakfast show to care for her mother, Julie Peckham, who was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier this year. In April, Peckham died aged 74, with Gaby Roslin and Mills stepping in to cover Ball’s morning slot.

Ball temporarily returned to the show on 8 August for four days before Mills took over again until 23 September.

open image in gallery Zoe Ball pictured with her mother ( PA )

After playing her first track, Ball joked that she hadn’t been to Turkey for a “new face and teeth” during her time off, but newsreader Tina Daheley told her “you do look great though”.

Ball joked that she had “so much gossip” to catch up on with her fellow presenters before reading out messages from listeners – with many of them telling her they had missed her during her leave.

As one listener phoned in to request a song, they welcomed Zoe back, to which she replied: “Ah thank you it is lovely to be back.”

“And so nice of Scott to cover, he is a lovely boy, he used to cover for me back in the Nineties for slightly different circumstances but he will be back later today.”

During Ball’s absence, Mills was vague about Ball’s whereabouts but continually sent her messages of support.

open image in gallery Ball briefly returned to the show for four days in August ( Getty Images )

Taking over hosting duties, he told listeners: “If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6:30am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept,’ he told listeners, adding that he would be in the hot seat for a while.”

“If you’ve just put us on this morning, it’s Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I’m sending you all my love Zo, as are the team,” he said.

After Ball’s first show following her absence, fans have been celebrating her return, with one listener writing on X/Twitter: “Hooray! Zoe Ball is back on the wireless!”

Another fan sent their well wishes, adding: “Great news, welcome back lovely lady. @scott_mills was fab but you have been missed. Hope you are okay.”

Fellow presenter Rylan wrote online: “Welcome back Zo xxxx”.

Ball began hosting the breakfast show in 2019, when she took over from Chris Evans, who had fronted the programme for almost a decade.

She was the first female breakfast show host in Radio 2’s history. She also made history as the first female presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast show, which she hosted for two years from 1998.