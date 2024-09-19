Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Zoe Ball‘s BBC Radio 2 return date has been revealed amid growing concern over her absence.

There has recently been much speculation around the radio presenter’s future with the station after she took an extended leave of absence following the death of her mum.

News of her return date follows Scott Mills filling in for the host without mentioning her absence earlier this week.

However, according to the BBC’s schedules, listeners will be able to hear Ball back on the airwaves from Monday 23 September, with Mills returning to his regular afternoon slot.

Ball’s mother, Julie Peckham, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier this year. In March, the host revealed she would be taking time off from her breakfast show to care for her.

But, a month later she shared the news that Peckham had died, aged 74.

Gaby Roslin who, along with Mills, has been stepping in for Ball in her absence, announced the news on air on 24 April.

Ball, 53, last appeared on her show on 8 August, as she tentatively returned for a brief period. She had returned four days earlier before Mills took over again.

“What has happened to Zoe Ball? She’s been off the radio for five weeks in total - no mention of her whatsoever the last few weeks. I hope she’s ok,” wrote one concerned fan on X/Twitter.

Her replacement host Mills had told worried listeners on 12 August: “If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6:30 am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out.”

open image in gallery BBC presenter Zoe Ball ( PA Archive )

He continued, “You have not overslept. If you’ve just put us on this morning, it’s Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I’m sending you all my love Zo’, as are the team.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Earlier this month, the BBC confirmed her future as a spokesperson for Radio 2 told The Independent: “Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month.”

In a touching post on her social media shared in April, Ball shared a tribute to her mum, writing: “Sleep tight dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. we are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other.”