Zoe Ball has returned to BBC Radio 2 after sharing the sad news of her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, the DJ explained her absence from the station’s breakfast show, revealing that Gaby Roslin would be stepping in as replacement while she cared for her mother.

Ball, who replaced Chris Evans as host of the station’s breakfast slot in 2019, returned to host the programme on Monday (18 March), telling her listeners: “It’s me! I’ve missed you all. I’ve been looking after my dear ma, but I’m back to bother you.”

The broadcaster then provided details on her mother Julia Peckham’s diagnosis, revealing that “sadly, heartbreakingly, her cancer is quite advanced”.

Ball added: “But we’re making loads of lovely memories and taking care of her – she has some amazing people around her.”

The DJ, 53, said she has “a new-found admiration for all carers”, stating: “I have realised that perhaps my calling was below stairs after all. I make a fine tea. I’ve been doing a marvellous lot of ironing and doing lots of admin.”

She also thanked “a very nice pair of chaps called Vic and Tom who took us to A&E in an ambulance last week”, telling listeners: “My mum and I had never been in an ambulance before. It was fascinating stuff. There was an amazing team at A&E, all of them doing such amazing work.”

Addressing the flurry of messages she has received “from people who have lost loved ones to cancer recently”, Ball said: “You are all in my heart.”

Ball’s mother, Julia, was married to TV presenter Johnny Ball. The couple divorced when Ball was two years old.

When she first announced that she was temporarily stepping away from the radio show, Ball told fans: “I’m trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby for stepping in.”

Zoe Ball returned to BBC Radio 2 on Monday (18 March) (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Ball previously opened up about her relationship with her mother in an interview on Desert Island Discs, during which she discussed living with her father for the majority of her upbringing as her mother left the family home when she was a baby.

“It was tough not seeing my mum for all those years, because I think it does make you question a lot of stuff as a kid,” she said.

The pair have gone on to build a close relationship, with Ball adding: “Mum’s a sweetheart – she mans the fort. We’re going on holiday together later this year.”