Zoe Ball to miss another week of radio as Scott Mills addresses concerned listeners

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Zoe Ball is to miss another week of radio as her replacement host Scott Mills addressed concerned listeners.

There has been much speculation around the future of the radio presenter after the host took an extended leave of absence following the death of her mum.

Ball’s mother, Julie Peckham, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier this year. In March, the BBC Radio 2 host revealed she would be taking time off from her breakfast show to care for her.

But, a month later she shared the news that Peckham had died, aged 74.

Gaby Roslin, who along with Scott Mills, had been stepping in for Ball in her absence, announced the news on air on 24 April.

Ball, 53, last appeared on her show on 8 August, as she tentatively returned for a brief period. She had returned four days earlier before Mills took over again.

“What has happened to Zoe Ball? She’s been off the radio for five weeks in total - no mention of her whatsoever the last few weeks. I hope she’s ok,” wrote one concerned fan on X/Twitter.

Her replacement host Mills told worried listeners on Monday (16 September): “If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6:30 am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out.”

open image in gallery Ball has taken an extended leave of absence ( Getty Images )

He continued, “You have not overslept. If you’ve just put us on this morning, it’s Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I’m sending you all my love Zo’, as are the team.”

Earlier this month, the BBC confirmed her future as a spokesperson for Radio 2 told The Independent: “Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The BBC Radio 2 schedule suggests she could be back on air from Monday 23 September.

open image in gallery Zoe Ball with her mother Julie Peckham ( PA )

Listeners were overjoyed at the news as they wrote, “So happy she’s been so missed but she’s allowed to have time off and she’ll be welcomed back with open arms by her friends and colleagues and lots of the public including me. I just adore her.”

In a touching post on her social media, Ball shared a tribute to her mum as she wrote in April, “Sleep tight dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. we are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other.”