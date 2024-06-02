Laurence Fox bizarrely films row after car and bus collide on London street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Laurence Fox has filmed himself shouting at a bus driver following a car accident, hours after appearing at a far-right rally.

The actor-turned-right-wing agitator, who was “dropped by his agent” in 2020, collided with a double decker bus on Saturday (1 June) while travelling in an Audi that appeared to drive on a cycle lane.

Despite the fact the car was not permitted to drive there, Fox could be heard telling the bus driver: “We’re in the lane and you just crashed into our lane. That’s what happened.” The vehicle he was in collided with the bus’s rear doors.

Fox, who was travelling with an anonymous person, repeatedly berated the bus driver in the live-streamed video, which lasted for 26 minutes.

The controversial actor, who said he’d had one pint, denied claims of driving whilst drunk, and said that the unknown passenger, who remained off-camera, was in the driver’s seat.

When the bus driver asked Fox to “sit down in your car please”, the leader of the right-wing Reclaim Party said: “No, don’t tell me what to do. I’ll sit wherever the f*** I want. You smashed our car up.”

Those who watched the video checked the licence plate of the vehicle Fox was in and discovered, via the government’s website, that the car’s MOT expired in April. It is unknown who owns the car.

The car Laurence Fox was travelling in appeared to collide with bus in a cycle lane ( X/Twitter )

Before the incident, Fox delivered a speech at a protest organised by Tommy Robinson that saw thousands of right-wingers gather in Parliament Square.

Fox’s criticism of Pride Month and Mayor Sadiq Khan was met with cheers, and told the crowd: “This is our home – we have nowhere else to go. If you want to put the Great back in Great Britain, it won’t be the politicians. It’s down to you and me and everyone else”.

Fox was recently investigated by police over a social media post that saw him share an upskirt photograph of TV personality Narinder Kaur.

Collision occurred hours after Laurence Fox attended far-right rally ( Getty Images )

The Metropolitan Police told the Independent it had “been made aware of a post on social media regarding an up-skirting offence” and was carrying out inquiries.

Responding to criticisms of his post, Fox suggested he had shared the unsolicited picture because Ms Kaur had mocked right-wing commentator Leilani Dowding “for her page three days”.

“She can go cry victim all she wants. It’s not my fault she forgot to put her pants on, the whining cry bully hypocrite,” he said.