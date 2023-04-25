Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arlene Phillips has revealed she “didn’t know” that her former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Len Goodman was unwell.

Phillips, 79, and Goodman, who has died aged 78, were part of the BBC dancing competition’s original judging panel when it launched in 2004.

Goodman’s death was announced by his agent on Monday (24 April), with reports revealing the former professional dancer had bone cancer and recently spent time in a hospice in Kent.

Speaking about her friend on Lorraine, Phillips said she “didn’t know that he was ill” before learning he had died.

“Bruno [Tonioli, former Strictly judge] messaged with me yesterday, and he didn’t know that he was ill,” she said. “I didn’t [either]. He wanted it kept very, very quiet.”

She told host Lorraine Kelly: “He was a man of great strength. He was out on the golf course early morning, fit as a fiddle, and then cancer invaded. It feels like it happened so fast because one minute, he was there and the next minute, he’s passed away.”

Phillips said Goodman was “really loved” and was “always there” for her, even when she was “dropped” by Strictly bosses in 2009.

The choreographer also said that Goodman, who left Strictly in 2016, “was all about ballroom and Latin” dances.

Arlene Phillips and Len Goodman in the early days of ‘Strictly’ (BBC)

“To him that was the show – not all this messing around that wasn’t strictly to the rules. He went by the rules.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Elsewhere, Brendan Cole, who was a professional on Strictly during Goodman’s time on the show, hailed him as “the best judge on TV”.

Tributes have poured in for Goodman following news of his death.

His agent said: “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

As well as Strictly, Goodman was a judge on Dancing with the Stars, the US version of the competition from 2005 to 2022. He was replaced on Strictly after his 2016 departure by Shirley Ballas.

He announced his retirement from TV work six months ago.