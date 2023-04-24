Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing fans are heartbroken following the announcement that Len Goodman has died at age 78.

The former ballroom dancer was the head judge on the BBC One programme from its launch in 2003 until his departure in 2016.

He also served the same role on the American equivalent, Dancing with the Stars, from its 2005 premiere to 2022.

Since the news of Goodman’s death was announced on Monday (24 April), tributes have poured in from fans and friends, including his former Strictly co-worker Craig Revel Horwood.

Across both series, Goodman was highly respected by his colleagues and loved by viewers. Here are se-VEN! of his best moments.

“Pickle me walnuts”

Goodman was known for his colourful turns of phrase when describing performances that particularly entertained him.

In 2007, he was particularly moved by a ballroom dance performed by eventual winner (and later judge) Alesha Dixon and professional dancer Matthew Cutler.

“If you don’t get four 10s for that, I’m gonna go home and pickle me walnuts,” Goodman declared, much to the amusement of the panel and the dancing couple.

Len and his wet shammy

Another performance that had Goodman feeling spirited was EastEnders star Jake Wood and pro dancer Janette Manrara’s salsa to “Mambo No5” in the 2014 season of Strictly.

“Spank me gently with a wet shammy!” Goodman exclaimed in surprised response at the actor’s talents – a truly unique compliment.

Hitting the floor with Lisa Vanderpump

As a professional dancer since his late twenties, Goodman was more than capable of holding his own on a ballroom floor but spent most of his time critically observing the moves of others.

On a 2013 episode of Dancing with the Stars, the judge broke with form and carried out a brief routine with contestant and reality star Lisa Vanderpump before returning to his seat on the panel.

Se-VEN!

Of course, Goodman’s most recognisable contribution to both dance programmes is his triumphant pronunciation of the number seven when scoring dances.

As he held up a paddle with the number on it, Goodman would always say “se-VEN!”, emphasising the second syllable. It’s a trait that has become synonymous with Strictly, and one that his fellow judges have inherited and often say in the same manner.

A ten from Len

Although Craig Revel Horwood has more of a reputation as a hard-to-please judge, Goodman didn’t give away top marks easily, either.

When he did, it was almost always accompanied by the phrase “It’s a 10 from Len” as an additional garnish to receiving the top score from the head judge.

Len’s Last Dance

For Goodman’s final appearance on Strictly in 2016, the professional dancers dedicated a beautiful ballroom routine to the Andy Williams song, “May Each Day”.

Led by Natalie Lowe and Anton Du Beke, the dance was an elegant tribute to the departing judge, who could be seen smiling from the panel while watching the performance.

A Dancing with the Stars farewell

In November, Goodman surprised Dancing with the Stars viewers by announcing his retirement from the programme after 17 years.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” he announced, as members of the in-studio audience gasp in shock.

As his retirement announcement was unexpected, it managed to make fans at home teary-eyed and reminiscent of the joyful moments Goodman brought to screens for nearly two decades.

You can read tributes for Goodman as they come in here.