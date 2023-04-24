Jump to content

Liveupdated1682328107

Len Goodman news – latest: Strictly Come Dancing star dies as Craig Revel Horwood leads tributes

Former head judge on ‘Strictly’ died after a short illness, having announced his retirement from television last November

Ellie Harrison
Monday 24 April 2023 10:21
Comments
Len Goodman death: Strictly Come Dancing star dies aged 78

Len Goodman, the former Strictly Come Dancing head judge known for his enthusiastic shouts of “sevennnnn!”, has died aged 78.

He first became a judge on the BBC dancing competition in 2004 and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

Goodman was also a judge on the US show Dancing with the Stars, a role he retired from in November last year.

A statement from his agent said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. He was replaced as head judge on the BBC show by Shirley Ballas.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Tributes have been flooding in for the star. Read live updates below...

1682327797

Kathy Burke urges fans to listen to Goodman’s ‘Desert Island Discs'

“Len Goodman’s Desert Island Discs is a gorgeous, uplifting listen. RIP,” comedian and podcast host shared.

Ellie Harrison24 April 2023 10:16
1682327657

Singer Aled Jones calls Goodman a ‘lovely man'

He tweeted: “So sad to hear of the death of Len Goodman – loved him to bits! Such a kind, fun and lovely man. X.”

Ellie Harrison24 April 2023 10:14
1682327144

Strictly filming studio pays tribute

Bosses at site said they are “heartbroken”.

Ellie Harrison24 April 2023 10:05
1682327036

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood remembers ‘gorgeous’ friend

“I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away,” he wrote.

Ellie Harrison24 April 2023 10:03
1682326891

BBC Director-General Tim Davie pays tribute

Davie said star will be “hugely missed”.

Ellie Harrison24 April 2023 10:01
1682326385

Piers Morgan shares memories

“Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions,” broadcaster wrote. “A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke.”

Ellie Harrison24 April 2023 09:53
1682326237

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker pays tribute

The TV host wrote: “Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him and will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.”

Ellie Harrison24 April 2023 09:50

