Len Goodman news – latest: Strictly Come Dancing star dies as Craig Revel Horwood leads tributes
Former head judge on ‘Strictly’ died after a short illness, having announced his retirement from television last November
Len Goodman, the former Strictly Come Dancing head judge known for his enthusiastic shouts of “sevennnnn!”, has died aged 78.
He first became a judge on the BBC dancing competition in 2004 and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.
Goodman was also a judge on the US show Dancing with the Stars, a role he retired from in November last year.
A statement from his agent said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. He was replaced as head judge on the BBC show by Shirley Ballas.
“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”
Tributes have been flooding in for the star. Read live updates below...
Kathy Burke urges fans to listen to Goodman’s ‘Desert Island Discs'
“Len Goodman’s Desert Island Discs is a gorgeous, uplifting listen. RIP,” comedian and podcast host shared.
Singer Aled Jones calls Goodman a ‘lovely man'
He tweeted: “So sad to hear of the death of Len Goodman – loved him to bits! Such a kind, fun and lovely man. X.”
Strictly filming studio pays tribute
Bosses at site said they are “heartbroken”.
Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood remembers ‘gorgeous’ friend
“I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away,” he wrote.
BBC Director-General Tim Davie pays tribute
Davie said star will be “hugely missed”.
Piers Morgan shares memories
“Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions,” broadcaster wrote. “A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke.”
Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker pays tribute
The TV host wrote: “Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him and will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies