✕ Close Len Goodman death: Strictly Come Dancing star dies aged 78

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Len Goodman, the former Strictly Come Dancing head judge known for his enthusiastic shouts of “sevennnnn!”, has died aged 78.

He first became a judge on the BBC dancing competition in 2004 and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

Goodman was also a judge on the US show Dancing with the Stars, a role he retired from in November last year.

A statement from his agent said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. He was replaced as head judge on the BBC show by Shirley Ballas.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Tributes have been flooding in for the star. Read live updates below...