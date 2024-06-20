Lily Allen criticises unrealistic Bridgerton season 3 sex scene

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Lily Allen has questioned the believability of a popular Bridgerton sex scene.

The scene in question lasts for a total of six minutes and sees Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton get down to it on a chaise longue.

The singer, 39, claimed the position Penelope and Colin were attempting could never function in real life – unless Newton’s character was exceptionally well endowed.

Talking to Miquita Oliver on their Miss Me? podcast, Allen said she was “freeze framing” the sex scene while watching it because she was so baffled by the move.

“There’s absolutely no way that a d*** could be in the vagina because - the positioning - there was just no way,” she said.

“Unless he’s got the most monstrously sized penis known to man there’s absolutely no way that his penis is anywhere near her vagina right now.”

Meanwhile, Oliver called Bridgerton’s sex scenes “long”, “laboured” and “somewhat ludicrous”, adding she’d gone “completely red” and hidden behind a pillow while watching the scene with her mum on Celebrity Gogglebox. “We shouldn’t watch sex scenes with our parents,” she said.

open image in gallery Lily Allen has questioned the believability of a popular Bridgerton season three sex scene ( Getty Images )

Other Bridgerton viewers have been similarly disturbed by the sex scene and shared their awkward experiences of watching the scene on public transport or with their parents. “The Colin Penelope sex scene is so awkward,” wrote one viewer. “NOT GIVING AT ALL AND IT’S SO UNNECESSARILY LONG.”

Allen’s analysis of the controversial Bridgerton sex scene comes after the singer spoke about her sex life with her husband David Harbour in the previous episode of the Miss Me? podcast.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband,” she said.“Because he quite often asks for things, and I’m like: ‘No babe, it’s not happening.’

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I’m not like: ‘You piece of s***, how dare you ask me to do that!’” she added. “I’m just like: ‘Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache, maybe not tonight.’”

open image in gallery Nicole Coughlan and Luke Newton in ‘Bridgerton’ ( Netflix and Shondaland )

While discussing kinks, Allen expressed her hope that her husband wasn’t listening to the episode, noting that he would ask “where” that “sexy” side of her is. As Oliver claimed that Harbour would love the “kinky b****,” referring to Allen, she then asked the singer why her feelings about kinks may have changed over the years.

In response, Allen, who has been vocal about her previous struggles with alcohol, revealed that she was often drunk when having sex in the past.

“I think the alcohol had a lot to do with the kink in me,” the singer, who’s now five years sober, said. “Before I got together with David, I don’t think I’d ever had sex not drunk.”