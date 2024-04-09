Lily Allen says she “stands to lose everything” if she starts drinking alcohol again.

The 37-year-old, who has now been sober for almost five years, said quitting alcohol and drugs was the best decision she had ever made.

Speaking to her friend Miquita Oliver on their podcast, Miss Me?, the singer explained: “I suppose I live with the benefits so I know what I stand to lose if I start to drink again, which is everything.

“My life has pretty much never been as good as it is now. I've got a beautiful house, my kids are happy, they're engaged, I’m connected with them, I have a good relationship with my husband, I have money, I have creative outlets.”