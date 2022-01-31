Lily Collins has responded to a Saturday Night Live sketch that sent up her hit Netflix show Emily in Paris.

In the series, which returned for its second season in December, Collins stars as an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for a job.

Emily in Paris has been hugely mocked and criticised by viewers for perpetuating stereotypes of both French and American people. Its first season, however, was the streamer’s most popular comedy series of 2020.

Over the weekend, the show was the focus of an SNL skit in which comedian Payton Manning reveals he’s a huge fan of the series.

Manning joked that if he were NFL quarterback Tom Brady – who is rumoured to be retiring from the sport – he would stop playing American football “if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris”.

Collins herself has now responded to the skit, sharing a video of it to her Instagram.

“Peyton Manning in a beret is everything I didn’t know I needed. Still dying over the Emily in Paris-inspired Weekend Update on SNL last night…” wrote the 32-year-old actor.

In the skit, despite comedian Colin Jost appearing uninterested, Manning continues to enthuse over the show. “Let me break it down for you,” he says. “This is a classic showdown between Emily’s career and her love life.”

He then uses NFL terminology to explain the show’s many storylines and relationships.

“It’s almost half-time on season two, you’ve got to call it time out there. Oh la la? More like Oh no you didn’t girl,” quipped the comedian.

At one moment, Manning puts on a red beret. “The French have a saying, ‘Parlez-vous Français? Which means, ‘You do you, girl,’” after which Jost corrects him, clarifying that the phrase actually means: “Do you speak French?”

Emily in Paris season two is available to watch on Netflix.