Lily James has said that she personally reached out to Pamela Anderson before playing the actor in Pam & Tommy.

James will star opposite Marvel’s Sebastian Stan in the new miniseries, which tells the story of Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee in the Nineties, during which their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

While photos and footage from the trailers have left fans stunned by James’s transformation, the series has also been met with backlash online due to Anderson not being involved.

In a new interview with Porter magazine, James said that she admired the Baywatch star for her defiance in the face of so much “misogyny”.

“Women are held to much higher standards and attacked in ways that feel so vicious,” James said. “Pamela had such wit and grace in the way that she held herself. I admire that strength.”

Asked about Anderson’s lack of involvement, she continued: “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

James then claimed that she had reached out to Anderson independently from the production, adding: “I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in ‘Pam & Tommy' (Disney)

The Independent has contacted Anderson’s representatives for comment.

While Anderson is yet to comment on Pam & Tommy, the show was criticised last year by her friend Courtney Love, who accused it of exploiting a “disgusting” invasion of privacy that “destroyed my friend Pamela’s life”.

“My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f*** she is,” Love wrote.

Pam & Tommy comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday 2 February.