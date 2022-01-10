Lily James personally reached out to Pamela Anderson over Pam & Tommy: ‘I wish it had been different’
Lily James has said that she personally reached out to Pamela Anderson before playing the actor in Pam & Tommy.
James will star opposite Marvel’s Sebastian Stan in the new miniseries, which tells the story of Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee in the Nineties, during which their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.
While photos and footage from the trailers have left fans stunned by James’s transformation, the series has also been met with backlash online due to Anderson not being involved.
In a new interview with Porter magazine, James said that she admired the Baywatch star for her defiance in the face of so much “misogyny”.
“Women are held to much higher standards and attacked in ways that feel so vicious,” James said. “Pamela had such wit and grace in the way that she held herself. I admire that strength.”
Asked about Anderson’s lack of involvement, she continued: “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”
James then claimed that she had reached out to Anderson independently from the production, adding: “I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”
The Independent has contacted Anderson’s representatives for comment.
While Anderson is yet to comment on Pam & Tommy, the show was criticised last year by her friend Courtney Love, who accused it of exploiting a “disgusting” invasion of privacy that “destroyed my friend Pamela’s life”.
“My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f*** she is,” Love wrote.
Pam & Tommy comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday 2 February.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies