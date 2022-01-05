Pam & Tommy: New pictures of Lily James as Pamela Anderson released

James has undergone an impressive transformation for the role

Ellie Harrison
Wednesday 05 January 2022 17:00
Disney has released new images of Lily James playing Pamela Anderson in the much-hyped new drama Pam & Tommy.

The series will tell the story of Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan, and the leaking of their stolen sex tape in the Nineties.

It also stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as the electricians who stole the video and distributed it.

Find out everything you need to know about the scandal here.

In one of the new pictures, James’s Anderson can be seen reading a book about herself and wearing a pink vest.

James has transformed her look for the part

In another, she appears arm in arm with Stan’s Lee, as the sunglasses-clad couple try to avoid the paparazzi.

The couple’s relationship made many headines in the Nineties

A third shows James in Anderson’s famous Baywatch swimsuit.

Anderson was one of the biggest stars of ‘Baywatch’

A trailer for the series, released in November 2021, shows James performing the Baywatch beach run, as well as the aftermath of the tape being publicly shared.

“It’s not a big deal to me, I’m on that tape same as you,” Stan can be seen saying, with James replying: “No, not like me you’re not.”

The trailer also features Rogen, Offerman and Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling.

Last year, Hole singer Courtney Love hit out at the series, accusing it of exploiting a “disgusting” invasion of privacy that “destroyed my friend Pamela’s life”.

“I find this so f***ing outrageous,” wrote Love.

Pam & Tommy will premiere on Disney Plus on 2 February 2022.

