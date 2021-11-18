The first trailer for Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s Pam and Tommy has been released.

James starring as Pamela Anderson, while Marvel star Stan plays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The Hulu series will tell the story of the couple’s marriage and the leaking of their stolen sex tape in the Nineties.

In the trailer, which was released on Thursday (18 November), James is seen shooting the infamous Baywatch beach run, as well as the aftermath of the tape being publicly shared.

“It’s not a big deal to me, I’m on that tape same as you,” Stan says, with James replying: “No, not like me you’re not.”

The trailer also features Seth Rogen, Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman and Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling.

Viewers shared their excitement at the teaser clip, particularly praising the make-up team for transforming James into Anderson to the point where the Cinderella star was “unrecognisable”.

“The makeup department deserves every single award,” one commenter wrote.

“Lily James is so underrated, I’m honestly shocked to see her transformation this good,” another said.

One fan theorised: “This will be great! Sebastian worked with [director] Craig Gillespie on I, Tonya and they get along great. It seems to be following the same pattern as I, Tonya which was very entertaining. I love Sebastian Stan and he is an amazing actor. Lily looks fantastic. Rogen will be amazing as always! Can’t wait!”

However, one viewer pointed out that the series may be upsetting for Anderson, with Courtney Love in May accusing the filmmakers and cast of Pam and Tommy of exploiting a “disgusting” invasion of privacy that “destroyed my friend Pamela’s life”.

“It actually looks pretty good. Too bad it’s likely bringing up old trauma for Pam & her family,” one viewer said.

Pam and Tommy comes to Hulu on 2 February 2022.