Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

Celebrities including Adele, Piers Morgan, Shania Twain and Nigella Lawson have congratulated the England women’s football team after they won the Women’s European Championship on Sunday (31 July).

In a historic final, the Lionesses won the final against Germany 2-1 in front of a record 87,000-strong European Championship crowd at Wembley Stadium, including Prince William, who handed them the trophy.

Sharing a picture of the dream team on Instagram, and addressing the Lionesses, Adele wrote: “You did it!! It’s come home!!Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud”.

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Bloody hell...it’s come home! Congrats Lionesses – brilliant”.

Nigella Lawson left a single-word congratulatory message for the Lionesses, writing “Roar” on Twitter following the team’s emotional victory on Sunday.

“Let’s f****** go girls!” Shania Twain posted on Twitter, noting, “You know these women will have had to fight for respect from the first moment they picked up the ball.”

Solo artist and former One Direction member Niall Horan said on Twitter: “What a great tournament! Incredible advert for womens football and sport in general. Inspirational stuff. Congrats, Lionesses”.

Comedian David Baddiel said: “...It’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”

Strictly Come Dancing and Dragon’s Den alum Deborah Maedan noted the Lionesses’ “achievement goes way beyond foorball” in a Twitter post.

Actor and comedian Miranda Hart tweeted that she was “crying”, calling the Lionesses’ victory “so important”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She added: “Too emotional to articulate more. I am glad there are seven-year-olds watching this who wanted to be a goalkeeper like I did! But didn’t think it was ‘appropriate’ or ‘allowed’ to voice it. Thank you Lionesses. #Lionesses”

Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt said he “can’t imagine a bigger watershed for women’s football in England” than the Lionesses’ being crowned European champions.

“A Wembley final win, in extra time, against Germany. Beating US in a WC Final might be bigger in sporting terms, yes. But culturally, nothing could be bigger than this. Congrats, #Lionesses!” Hunt continued.

Members of the royal family have also congratulated the women’s team, with the Duke of Cambridge writing that the “whole nation couldn’t be prouder” of the Lionesses as the UK witnessed “history in the making”.