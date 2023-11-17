Lisa Kudrow shares never-before-seen photo of Matthew Perry in sweet tribute

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lisa Kudrow has paid personal tribute to Matthew Perry, rounding out the quintet of core Friends cast members.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have now each remembered Perry on social media following his death on 23 October.

The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the mega-popular US sitcom, was found dead in his home in Los Angeles aged 54.

Kudrow shared a Polaroid photo of her and Perry on Instagram on Wednesday (15 November) with the caption: “Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’

“Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Aniston and Schwimmer also posted tributes to Perry on Wednesday after Cox and LeBlanc shared theirs on Tuesday.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love,” Aniston wrote alongside a screenshot of a recent text she received from Perry.

“... Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’” she concluded. “Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

On 30 October, all five stars released a joint statement asking for time to “process this unfathomable loss”.

They wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

They then all attended his 3 November funeral service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.

Earlier this week, Perry’s death certificate was released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the paperwork, his cause of death remains “deferred” pending further investigation, after initial toxicology tests revealed there was “no meth or fentanyl” in Perry’s system at the time of his death.