Liz Truss: Uncanny lookalike of UK prime minister spotted on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

‘She is a much better interrogator than she is Prime Minister,’ one fan joked

Furvah Shah
Monday 17 October 2022 10:48
Liz Truss heckled as she leaves stage following statement

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers spotted an uncanny lookalike of UK prime minister Liz Truss during the series finale on Sunday (16 October).

The Channel 4 reality show’s finale saw stars including EastEndersMaisie SmithStrictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and TOWIE’sFerne McCann all pass the intense Special Air Services screening process.

But many fans of the show were distracted by one of the SAS interrogators, who bore an uncanny resemblance to Truss.

“Has anyone noticed the interrogator on Celeb SAS bears a remarkable resemblance to Liz Truss?” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Liz Truss on Celebrity SAS tonight. She is a much better interrogator than she is Prime Minister,” said another.

“Is Liz Truss’ absence explained by her moonlighting as the female interrogator in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?” someone else joked.

On the season finale of the show, Calum Best, as well as Smith, Pritchard and McCann, successfully completed the intensive selection course, which saw participants pushed to their limits by a team of ex-special forces operators.

Throughout the series, 14 celebrities, including Love Island’s Amber Gill and TOWIE’s Pete Wicks – who had to leave after breaking a rib – completed tasks such as jumping from helicopters and scaling sand dunes in the Jordanian desert.

McCann, 32, who also starred in I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! said competing on the show was “harder than giving birth”.

Liz Truss (right) and the ‘lookalike’ identified by viewers of ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ (left)

(Channel 4/Getty)

“I wanted to do this course to see how much I trusted myself and just to test my resilience. And, oh, my God, I’ve tested it,” she said.

“It’s been so hard, like the hardest. This has been harder than giving birth.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dare Wins is streaming on All 4 now.

