Richard Madeley made an amusing slip-up during an appearance on the celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The frequent Good Morning Britain host appeared on the long-running ITV quiz series on Sunday 16 October.

In an early round of the game, series host Jeremy Clarkson had asked Madeley: “Which of these abbreviations is used when someone wants something done immediately?”

Madeley was given four multiple choice options, the correct answer of which was “ASAP”.

“I shall answer ‘As Soon As Possible’, Chris, it’s ‘A’,” Madeley said. “Final answer.”

In addressing Clarkson as “Chris”, the presenter had momentarily confused him with Who Wants to Be A Millionaire’s previous host Chris Tarrant.

“I’m not Chris,” Clarkson responded.

“Does that happen [often]?” Madeley then asked, seeing the funny side of his slip-up.

“You look young but you’re senile,” Clarkson said.

Later in the episode, Madeley revealed that his wife, presenter Judy Finnigan, had warned him before going on to avoid misnaming Clarkson.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain the day after (17 October), Madeley, 62, said that he continued making the mix-up throughout filming.

In response, Clarkson began calling him “Piers”, in reference to ex-GMB presenter Piers Morgan.

Madeley is far from the only contestant to have made a blunder while appearing on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Richard Madeley on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' (ITV)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? can be streamed now on ITV Hub.