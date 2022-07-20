Hugh Laurie has mocked Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss for a since-deleted tweet in which she assured her supporters that she would “hit the ground”.

The foreign secretary’s post came after she overtook rival Penny Mordaunt in the final round of MPs’ votes to make it to the last two contenders in the Tory leadership race.

She will now battle it out against former chancellor Rishi Sunak in a ballot of MPs to decide the next prime minister.

Seconds after the result of the latest vote was announced, Truss tweeted: “Thank you for putting your trust in me. I’m ready to hit the ground from day one. #LizForLeader.”

The post was deleted moments after it was published – but not before many social media users saw it, including actor Laurie.

“Hit the ground? Hit the ground with a team of advisers who can’t understand the meaning of the words they’ve written, or why the word ‘running’ (if you insist on adopting pathetic US tufspeak) is a blindingly stupid omission?” he tweeted. “F***”

Comedian Jason Mansford also chimed in, writing: “We’ve already ‘hit the ground’ you vapid idiot! We’ve hit the ground over and over with you and your selfish and greedy friends! Did you mean ‘hit the ground running’? Good god! These people are in charge.”

Liz Truss (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

House star Laurie has often tweeted about his views on politics and current affairs. Most recently, in June, he praised RMT union boss Mick Lynch for “cleaning up” in interviews.

Truss is the strong favourite to be the next prime minister. Bookmakers’ odds on the politician shortened as she came ahead of former favourite Mordaunt in the last round of voting.

The winner will be announced on Monday 5 September.

