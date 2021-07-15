Loki fans were mostly satisfied with the finale save for one “garbage” moment.

The Disney Plus TV show – Marvel’s third original series – aired its sixth and final episode on Wednesday (14 July), revealing the puppet master behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA), teasing a scary new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and delivering a last-minute surprise for fans.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

After Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) meet He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in his Citadel at the end of time, they tussle over how to deal with him.

Loki believes he should live and they should fulfil his wishes and take over from him as the rulers of the TVA, which infuriates Sylvie who, as the woman version of Loki, believes he’s simply hungry for power.

Proving that he’s evolved over the previous five episodes, an impassioned Loki tells her: “Stop. I’ve been where you are, I’ve felt what you feel. Don’t ask me how I know – all I know is I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t want a throne. I just... I just want you to be okay.”

Sylvie stands down and kisses Loki, a development that, despite being teased, fans have been vehemently opposed to the idea of. Naturally, then, many were infuriated by this moment actually happening, with one fan writing: “The kiss actually made me throw up in my mouth a little.”

It’s worth noting that Sylvie kisses an off-guard Loki to distract him so she can send him to another timeline before killing He Who Remains.

Find a selection of reactions below.

If all this wasn’t enough for viewers, they were stunned by a mid-credits announcement that big fans of Loki in particular will undoubtedly be happy about.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.