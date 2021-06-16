Tom Hiddleston fans have detected a hilarious use of Photoshop in the latest episode of Loki.

The British actor has reprised the role of the God of Mischief for the six-part Disney Plus series, which released its second episode on Wednesday (16 June).

At one stage in the episode, Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) is briefing his fellow Time Variance Authority (TVA) agents about the murderous Loki “variant” they’re on the hunt for.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Using nifty TVA hardware, Mobius projects possible Loki iterations they should be on the lookout for, one of which shows him as a footballer, smiling and waving with his hand in the air.

It’s a tiny moment, although one eagle-eyed fan on Twitter has noticed that Hiddleston’s face and pose in this image seems to have been taken from a pre-existing photo of the actor.

Popular Tom Hiddleston image was photoshopped into ‘Loki’ (Marvel Studios)

“HOLD UP , DID THEY USE THIS IMAGE?” @carolxloki wrote on Twitter. Many fans responded in disbelief that the viewer had actually picked up on the detail.

“THEY DID i can’t believe this,” one person responded, with another adding: “OMG THEY DID.”

One person added: “I WAS WONDERING WHY IT LOOKED SO WEIRDLY EDITED.”

Twitter use @carolxloki picked up on Tom Hiddleston Photoshop detail in ‘Loki’ (Marvel Studios)

Many fans also picked up on what could be a gargantuan Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) twist involving the introduction of Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) in the closing scene.

Ahead of her dramatic arrival, it is suggested that she is the one responsible for creating the multiverse, which will shape the next era of Marvel films.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays.