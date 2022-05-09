Lorraine Kelly makes dig at Boris Johnson during Bafta TV Awards

Lorraine Kelly enjoyed a dig at the expense of Boris Johnson during the 2022 TV Bafta Awards.

The talk show host was presenting the award for News Coverage and Specialist Factual when she made the joke, which referenced Johnson’s appearance on Good Morning Britain last week.

On Tuesday 3 May, the UK prime minister was interviewed by Susanna Reid on GMB, but drew derisive reactions from viewers after he did not appear to know who Kelly was.

When Reid mentioned that she was finishing the interview before that morning’s episode of Lorraine, Johnson responded: “Who’s Lorraine?”

Arriving on stage at the Baftas, Kelly said: “Hello! And a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. Lovely to see you.”

The TV Baftas saw prison series Time, carer drama Help and rapper and TV presenter Big Zuu emerge as prominent winners on the night.

Time star Sean Bean won Best Leading Actor for his portrayal of an English teacher who ends up behind bars. The BBC drama also won Best Miniseries.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the evening surrounded the Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin, which was considered a frontrunner in several categories but ended up winning nothing.

