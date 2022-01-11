Lorraine Kelly has condemned prime minister Boris Johnson following new allegations about a garden party held at Downing Street during lockdown in May 2020.

A newly leaked email showed that more than 100 government staff members were allegedly invited to the party and told to “bring your own booze”.

Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he had attended, but a source told The Independent he had “hung out” with staff for at least an hour during the event.

The prime minister claimed that he was unable to comment on the matter due to an ongoing internal investigation into lockdown breaches.

Details of the email were first brought to light by ITV News journalist Paul Brand, who appeared on Kelly’s morning talk show Lorraine earlier today (11 January).

“It’s very interesting they are hiding behind this investigation,” she said. “For goodness sake, you and I could do this investigation in half an hour. Did you send that email? Did you go to that party? Yes or no, that’s it.

“Why do we need to have an investigation that rumbles on and gives them an excuse to hide behind that. It’s infuriating.”

She then alluded to the scandal surrounding Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings, whose controversial trip to Barnard Castle was also accused of breaking lockdown rules back in May 2020.

“We’ve had all this all along,” said Kelly. “We had it with Dominic Cummings and his eyes and that nonsense. It seems to have never stopped.”

She added: “It’s actually really dangerous. If people think, ‘They’re not bothering, so why should I?’ You’re putting people’s lives at risk.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson dodged questions about whether he attended evening drinks during the first coronavirus lockdown in the No 10 garden (Jack Hill/The Times) (PA Wire)

Kelly revisited the matter later in the programme, claiming that there was “one rule for them and one rule for us”.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.

