Lorraine Kelly sent home from ITV with unknown illness

Lorraine Kelly did not appear on Wednesday’s instalment of her morning talk show after falling ill.

The ITV presenter confirmed she had an unknown illness and had to be sent home before appearing on air this morning, with Ranvir Singh coming in to replace her.

The 63-year-old confirmed her absence this morning in a tweet, writing that she had fallen ill with a “hideous bug”.

“When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert,” she wrote.

“Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him !!!!!!”

When the show started, Singh was ready to present the show in Kelly’s place but said she had a rushed start to her day.

She revealed to Good Morning Britain co-hosts Kate Garraway and Ed Balls: “I got a call from the editor at 7.18 and I was on the train at 7.30,” before wishing Kelly well.

On Tuesday’s show (21 February), Kelly was in hysterics as journalist Lucie Cave shared alleged details of the chaotic wedding between Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Vanessa Peltz.

She presenter was sent home after she fell ill with an unknown ‘bug’ (PA Wire)

The wedding has been under the spotlight after the wedding planners filed a counter-suit against the Peltz family.

Cave and Kelly discussed a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Peltz to the planners complaining about roses not being “white” enough for the wedding and Cave also said that Brooklyn named a burger on the wedding menu after himself.

Kelly, who found the ordeal amusing, remarked to Cave: “Can I just say, that sounds like the most utterly joyless wedding, devoid of fun and happiness and all of that.”

“How silly that it’s ended up in a courtroom. Whoever wants their private stuff to be there? And it’s their own blinking faults.”