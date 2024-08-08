Support truly

Love Is Blind UK just dropped on Netflix and fans already have concerns about a budding romance between two contestants.

Presented by real life couple Matt and Emma Willis, the Love is Blind format is unlike other reality dating programmes as contestants date from private “pods” and never see their potential partner’s face in order to encourage a deeper connection based on conversation and values.

Contestants Catherine Richards, 29 and Freddie Powell, 32, quickly bonded over shared interests and later realised there are similarities between their families.

Richards told Powell: “My middle name’s Mary…after my gran,” to which Freddie replied: “My nana was called Mary,” causing Richards to break down in tears.

The funny similarities didn’t stop there as when Richards said her grandad was named Bill, Powell replied: “Stop it I don’t believe you. Do you know what my grandad was called? Bill,” causing Richards to cry for a second time.

“I’m really in shock,” Richards said of the bizarre coincidence, while Powell added: “Yeah, I’m really confused.”

Fans at home jokingly wondered whether Richards and Powell could be related. “Dating your possible cousin – oh Love Is Blind UK you have bewitched me,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

“Why are they acting like it’s a sign they’re meant to be and not a sign that they’re related. Don’t cry, run away,” another viewer added.

Meanwhile, a third person quipped: “At least they wouldn’t need to introduce each other to the family.”

However, one person questioned the speculation over Powell and Richards’ family connection and pointed out: “Aren’t Bill and Mary pretty common names?”

At the end of Love is Blind’s dating period, if Powell and Richards want to proceed further they must get engaged without ever seeing each other. Following their engagement, they will be flown out to Greece to meet for the first time, and the show will follow their journey up until the wedding where cracks usually begin to appear and eyes start to wander.

The Independent’s Ellie Muir said everything in Love Is Blind UK’s first four episodes has been “copied and pasted from the US edition, minus the accents” and prophesied as the series continues “Things will inevitably get more heated – and potentially a bit more exciting. But I’d wager nothing new will be added to this knackered format.”

The first four episodes of Love is Blind UK are currently available on Netflix with episodes five to eight dropping on 14 August and the final two instalments landing on 21 August.