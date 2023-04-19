Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love is Blind fans aren’t happy about the season four reunion.

While some fans “loved the drama” that unfolded in the show, the majority are calling it “the most boring Love is Blind reunion I’ve ever seen”.

Many people are also calling out the show producers to remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the hosts, with many saying they were “awkward as hosts” and “picked sides” with certain cast members.

This season, it was revealed that couples Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, and Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell were happily married one year later.

Paul Peden and Micah Lussier came face-to-face for the first time since calling it quits, and Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds still had tension between them despite Bonds not showing up for the reunion.

“Omg the Love is Blind reunion is ruthless. Is it me or are they hammering these people?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another person added: “Yeah I hate this show. Everyone is awful. I guess love really is blind.”

One person wrote: “Y’all were beyond wrong for this Love is Blind reunion. Marshall didn’t get a WORD of his own emotions out, Micah had no accountability, Jackie escaped, and WHO is Keisha?!? The questions were too lukewarm for me to watch this through a TikTok live an hour late..”

Emily Miller wrote: “Netflix should do a new #LOVEISBLINDreunion2 and do viewer questions only.”

Another person added: “This Love is Blind reunion is so f***ing bad oh my god.”

On Sunday (16 April), fans were furious after technical difficulties caused a delay in the live stream of the reunion special.

The subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time – but found they were still waiting an hour later.

Netflix issued an apology for the delay, writing: “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned.”

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”