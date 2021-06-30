Love Island is back on our screens, with a whole new group of contestants settling into the villa with the hope of coupling up with a partner who’s “100 per cent their type on paper”.

But while this year’s contestants are enjoying their summer of sun, the rest of us are left wondering what actually goes on behind those villa doors.

So if you’ve ever pondered what life is like inside the villa for contestants, we’re here to help you find out with our new interview series.

Whether it’s how many drinks contestants are allowed, just how staged the show is, or who they’re able to talk to on their mobile phones, you can ask some of your favourite islanders questions below that we’ll put directly to them.

We kicked things off last week with series four champion Jack Fincham and next up we have Shaughna Phillips!

One of the break-out stars of Love Island’s (one and only) winter series in South Africa, Shaughna was best known for her incredible friendships on the show and that much-memed comment of “congrats, hun” when her partner returned from Casa Amor with another woman.

So whether it’s that experience in particular, her wider time on Love Island, or what life has been like graduating from the show into a pandemic, we want to hear from you!

Shaughna (left) with Demi Jones (Shutterstock)

You can leave your questions in the comment section below this article and we’ll put as many as we can to Shaughna on camera.

All you have to do is submit your comments by 9am on Thursday (1 July). If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.