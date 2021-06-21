One of the contestants appearing on the forthcoming series of Love Island has rubbed shoulders with royalty.

Aaron Francis, 24, is a luxury events host and revealed he worked at two royal weddings, for princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice was married to Eduoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July last year, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor, in a secret ceremony.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018.

“I hosted and chatted,” Francis said of the events. “It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people... unless you’re Beyoncé, I’m not really interested.”

Francis said he was looking for someone “passionate about what they are doing”.

“I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends,” he said.

This year’s series, which launches on 28 June, will see the return of Laura Whitmore as host, and her husband, Iain Stirling, providing the voiceovers.

It will also mark the first time the ITV reality competition has aired since last series was cancelled due to the pandemic.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday (20 June) ahead of the cast announcement, ITV encouraged fans to show compassion to the new line-up of islanders.

“These islanders are all single and ready to find love,” they wrote. “We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date, and maybe even find the one.

“We’re so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

The new series of Love Island starts on 28 June at 9pm and airs on ITV and the ITV Hub.