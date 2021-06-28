The new series of Love Island is set to be the longest yet.

ITV2’s hit reality series is returning for its first edition since 2019 due to a pandemic-related cancellation ;ast year.

The famous villa a is opening its doors to a selection of new contestants hoping to find romance in Mallorca.

As ever, the couple named the favourite by the viewing public in the final episode stand to win £50,000 each.

But, how many weeks will Love Island 2021 be on for and when will the final be on ITV2?

This year’s series will run for eight weeks meaning that the show is expected to end on Monday 23 August.

While this is currently confirmed by ITV2, that date is eight weeks on from the launch episode (28 June).

Previous finales have also taken place on a Monday evening.

‘Love Island’ contestant Brad McClelland is one of the favourites to win the 2021 series (ITV)

This year’s series will be presented by Laura Whitmore with iain Stirlgin back on narrating duties.

Find a rundown of the new contestants here.

Love Island will air every night at 9pm on iTV2. Episode will be also be available to watch on ITV Hub as well as on BritBox the following morning.