Former Love Island stars, from Amber Gill to Olivia Attwood, have been tuning into the new series.

The ITV2 reality show returned to screens on Monday 28 June, with a whole new roster of contestants entering the villa.

Some ex-contestants were “so emosh” watching the new episode, while others revealed they’re already rooting for their favourite star.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Love Island fans complained on Twitter after the ITV Hub was beset with technical difficulties at the beginning of the debut episode.

This series is expected to run for eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

From civil servants and models to teachers and football players, see the full line-up of the 2021 series so far, here.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island winner Jack Fincham about his experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can read the Q&A here.