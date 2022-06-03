The start date for the new season of Love Island has been announced.

According to posts on the show’s official social media accounts, the popular romance reality series will return for an eighth season on 6 June 2022 at 9pm.

“Here's your first hot date of the summer,” the official message on the Love Island Twitter page reads. “#LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!”

If the 2022 season follows the same schedule as those before it, the programme will air nightly at 9pm with each Saturday evening edition being a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week.

In the hit show, cast members attempt to find love in a villa, as new arrivals threaten to disrupt growing relationships.

Last year, Millie Court and Liam Reardon were announced as the winners and shared the prize fund of £50,000.

In response to the date announcement, many viewers have shared their anticipation for the new run of episodes.

"I am so ready for this!" said one excited fan, while another declared: "Summer is here."

Last week, Love Island announced that this year’s contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes from eBay.

This marks the first time the show, which is famed for partnering with fast fashion brands like I Saw It First and Missguided, has partnered with a pre-loved clothing company.