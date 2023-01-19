Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An unexpected fight between Love Island contestants Shaq and Haris on Thursday’s (19 January) episode left fans shocked.

Towards the end of the latest episode, as all the contestants were playing beer bong, the villa’s newest bombshell David was dared to lock lips with the girl he fancied the most for 30 seconds.

David chose Tanya, who is currently partnered with Shaq. Later in the evening, TV salesman Haris later asked David what the kiss was like.

Shaq accused Haris of “s*** stirring” with his questions. Matters quickly escalated into a shouting match between the two. The other boys were forced to intervene, sending both Haris and Shaq off to separate areas of the villa to cool off.

While several viewers felt that the terse exchange seemingly came out of nowhere, many were pleasantly surprised to have already witnessed drama this early on in the season.

“The fight was so random. I NEED MORE,” one tweeted, with a second writing: “Starting a fight over nothing? Love Island has officially started.”

“Just as I was deciding if I wanted to carry on watching this series they all chose violence,” a third quipped.

Someone else commented: “I’m gonna need someone to sit me down and explain how the fight started because I’m still lost.”

“I don’t even know why that fight happened but I’m on Shaq’s side,” another claimed.

David joined the villa during Wednesday’s episode (18 January), alongside model Zara. Prior to entering the villa, David had chosen Tanya for a date, which the pair went on during Thursday’s episode (19 January).

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

After the date, however, Tanya told the other girls: “I had a really good date with David, but Shaq is in my head. He’s sat there rent-free in my head.

“But then I’m very much interested in David, so it’s the devil and the angel right now.”

Tanya’s confession came just hours after she and Shaq shared their first kiss. Shaq was later seen flirting with bombshell Zara, despite earlier professing his feelings for Tanya.

Love Island continues nightly on Sundays to Fridays on ITVX and ITV2.