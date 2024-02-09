For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island All Star fans were left bemused by Chris Taylor’s “weird” chat with Callum Jones on last night’s episode.

In a dramatic turn of events, bombshell Joanna Chimonides revealed earlier this week that she wanted to get to know Callum, after telling the girls in the villa that Chris had given her the “ick”.

In Thursday’s episode, Chris pulled Callum for a chat in hopes of clearing “the air a little bit” – which left some fans confused.

“I don’t like the potential animosity when there doesn’t need to be,” Chris said to Callum as they sat by the firepit.

Chris said Joanna had been “a little bit off” with him for the day and told Callum it was not easy for him to talk about his feelings after he had opened up to Joanna in a speech, during the recoupling. “I just kind of like done that speech last night and I thought ‘sound, we’re going somewhere, it’s great’.”

He continued: “Obviously there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘Ow’…I don’t want to stop her from having chats. I want her to make her own decision. And if that involves having chats with you, like, so be it.

“But I also want to make sure that I’m not going to be standing in your way or anything like that.”

Joanna and Callum chat on the sun beds (ITV/Love Island All Stars )

During their chat, Chris and Callum cleared the air, but viewers quickly took to X/Twitter to share their thoughts.

One user wrote: “Why does Chris need to have a chat with Callum??? Weird.”

“I’m sorry, is Chris trying to position himself as the hero who is letting callum chat to ‘his girl’ rather than someone that’s just been dumped? Is he delusional or what?,” another viewer said.

A third said: “Callum didn’t do anything tho she pulled him for a chat sooo!?! tf is chris on about #loveisland.”

“Chris mate… she just doesn’t like you, you’ve given her the ick. #LoveIsland,” another person commented.

Joanna broke down in tears during a heated game around the firepit (ITV/Love Island All Stars )

Earlier in the episode, Joanna broke down in tears after a row erupted over her “sexual chemistry” with Chris. Things then got heated around the firepit as Chris and Anton got into an argument.

As the drama began to heat up, host Maya Jama arrived in the villa, with the Islanders realising that there would be far more riding on their picks than usual.

After a difficult and heated debate between the Islanders, four couples – Joanna and Chris, Eve and Casey, Jess and Callum, Arabella and Joe – were all in the firing line as Maya revealed they were vulnerable for the next elimination.

But that was not the end of the drama as Maya announced that the remaining couples would be responsible for the next dumping, with each having to pick one girl and one boy to send home.

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.