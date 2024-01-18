Callum Jones is set to discover his ex-girlfriend Molly Smith kissed fellow island Chris Taylor during Thursday night’s drama-filled episode (18 January), this first-look shows.

Callum and Molly, who split up six months ago following a three-and-a-half-year relationship, entered the All Starsvilla looking for love, unaware of the other’s appearance.

Since then, Molly has been getting acquainted with Chris, and they shared a kiss in Wednesday night’s show.

Callum was unaware of this, but in this spoiler, he appears suspicious and starts to quiz his friends on Molly’s antics.