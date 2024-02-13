For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Love Island heart race challenge is back – and it may have been the most dramatic one yet.

Fans were delighted to see the return of the iconic challenge, which sees islanders perform sexy dances for one other while hooked up to a heart monitor.

The latest episode of the All Stars edition, in which past Love Island contestants re-enter the villa for a second chance at love, featured the challenge – but with a twist.

Producers revealed which couple had a pulse-quickening effect on one another, and which islanders failed to raise their partner’s hear rates.

As the women dressed up as everything from sultry cowgirls to playboy bunnies, the boys performed as American footballers, cowboys, and astronauts.

Georgia Harrison broke convention by not performing at all, opting instead to gather rose petals and blow them at the boys before strutting off.

Callum and Molly were together for three and a half years and shared dogs before splitting six months ago (ITV)

She was praised for her refusal to perform for the boys. Fans reminded viewers that her ex Stephen Bear was jailed last year for voyeurism, harrasment and violence after he uploaded footage of him and Georgia having sex to the platform OnlyFans without her consent.

The biggest twist of the night arrived when the results were announced. Exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones raised each other’s heart rates the most, leaving their new partners speechless.

The pair met in 2015 on season six of the show. They had been together for three and a half years, but split six months before they entered the All Stars villa. Molly has been cruising through the competition with Tom Clare, while Callum was recently paired with Eve Gale, one half of the twin duo who entered the contest just days ago.

Molly made Callum’s heart race during the contest which saw awkward reactions from fellow islanders (ITV)

Adding more drama to the mix, producers revealed that not only had Callum and Molly raised each other’s heart rates the most, but the couple who raised each other’s heart rates the least were Molly and her new partner Tom.

Fans branded the challenge “fixed”, with one frustrated viewer saying: “What a scripted fix and a set up for Molly and Tom. The lowest heart rate would have been Anton and Georgia as all she did was throw some paper petals.”

Callum Jones looked awkward and Tom looked annoyed as the results of the challenge were announced (ITV)

Tom looked “angry” according to some viewers, with fellow islanders attempting to lighten the tension by saying “it’s just a game”.

Georgia ended the episode asking, “So where do we all go from here then?” as Callum and Molly were seen smirking at one other as their new partners looked awkward and downcast.

Elsewhere during the challenge, Adam’s heart rate was raised the most by Georgia Steele, Tom’s also by Georgia S, and Toby’s by his ex-partner Arabella. Meanwhile, Anton’s heart rate was raised the most by Molly.

Georgia Harrison brought a handful of rose petals to throw at the boys and was praised for her performance (ITV)

Georgia S’s heart rate was raised the most by her partner Toby, Georgia H’s by Tom, Arabella’s by Adam, and Eve’s by Callum.

Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie came out on top as they raised each other’s heart rates the most of all the couples.

Love Island All Stars is on at 9pm every weekday and Sunday on ITV2.