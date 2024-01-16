Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island All Stars contestant Jake Cornish has quit the programme.

In a teaser for episode three shared during Tuesday’s (16 January) episode, Jake was shown gathering his fellow contestants around the firepit to tell them the news.

A teaser was then shown of the islander sitting opposite Maya Jama in an interview-type setup.

The spin-off programme sees 12 of the show’s past contestants return for a second (or third) chance at a villa romance.

When Jake walked into the villa during Monday night’s episode (15 January), he saw his ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole waiting, whom he was coupled up with in series seven of the reality dating show.

After a public vote was conducted later on in the episode, Jake and Liberty were chosen to be coupled up – and neither party looked pleased about it.

Upon seeing Liberty when he entered the villa, he said: “What are the chances,” before saying that there was “no bad blood” between them, despite them having not spoken sinceshePoole broke up with him just days before the series seven finale.

Liberty and Jake on ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

The duo first appeared on Love Island in 2021 where they were the instant favourites to win the show after coupling up early on in the process. The pair had “made it official” and survived the testing Casa Amor challenge.

However, days before the series seven finale, the pair broke up and both quit the show – and claim to have not spoken since.

For the All Stars series, Maya Jama is back as host, having succeeded Laura Whitmore in January 2023.

The line-up of returning islanders include Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.

However, not everything is the same as it has been in recent Love Island outings, with claims that the infamous secret house, Casa Amor, will not feature in the All Stars run of the show.

Liberty and Jack reunite on ‘Love Island’ (ITVX/ Love Island: All-Stars)

Viewers have been joking on social media that All Stars is more like the MTV show Ex on the Beach, which sees reality TV stars confront their former partners.

Jake and Liberty were not the only couple to be reunited on the series, with Callum and Molly both appearing as Bombshells in episode one, even though they broke up only six months ago after dating for three years.

Love Island: All Stars continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.