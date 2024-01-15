Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island’s first-ever all-stars series is right around the corner as former fan favourites prepare to do some “grafting” for another chance at romance in South Africa.

The long-rumoured spin-off series was announced last September, following the success of the all-stars series Love Island Games, which aired in the US in November.

Maya Jama will be appearing on viewers’ screens once more alongside a line-up of islanders including Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.

The show’s infamous Casa Amor has been axed from the show for the first time in seven years - but not to worry, as we’re sure it will still be a drama-packed series.

If you want to watch Love Island: All Stars, here’s what you need to know:

When does Love Island All Stars begin?

The series is set to kick off today (Monday 15 January) at 9pm.

The episodes will be an hour long with some even reaching nearly two hours.

It will see the return of host Jama, who has had a successful stint as presenter after taking over as host in 2023.

How can I watch?

The first episode of Love Island All Stars airs on ITV2, ITV and ITVX.

You can sign up for free for an ITVX account and all you need is an email address and a UK postcode.

This year, viewers will get to see the All Stars Villa, which is located in South Africa, situated between a mountain range and wine valley.

It is the same Villa which was used in the last year’s winter serie,s which saw Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan crowned as the winners of the second-ever winter series.

The social worker and teacher beat out competition from fellow finalists Samie Elishi and Tom Clare, Tanya Mahenga and Shaq Muhammad and Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall. Sanam is the first ever Casa Amor contestant to have won the series.

The two chose to share the £50,000 prize after being given the option to steal it for themselves.