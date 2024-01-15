Love Island All Stars – live: Maya Jama welcomes familiar faces to South Africa villa
Twelve former show favourites are returning for another shot at romance
Get the personalised water bottles and suitcases on deck – Love Island is back for an all-new all-star edition.
Love Island All Stars is this year’s winter offering of the hit ITV2 dating programme, which sees 12 of the show’s finest past contestants return for a second (or third) chance at a villa romance.
Late last year, across the pond, Love Island Games also united former stars of the international Love Island universe – however, the series did not air in the UK, despite including several contestants from former British seasons taking part.
Maya Jama is back leading proceedings, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January.
However, not everything is the same as it has been in recent seasons, with claims that the infamous secret house, Casa Amor, will not feature in the All Stars run of the show.
First look at the Love Island All Stars villa
Here’s a glimpse at the not-so-humble abode of the Love Island All Stars cast – complete with gold decor as far as the eyes can see...
