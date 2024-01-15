Love Island All-Stars: Jake and Liberty reunite after Season 7 split

Love Island series seven couple Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish faced an awkward reunion as they returned to the villa in Love Island: All-Stars.

Jake and Liberty coupled up on day one of their season in 2021, remaining together for the majority of the show until Liberty broke things up shortly before the final.

“Well this is a fantastic start isn’t it, you’re going to have to have it out,” joked Chris Taylor as the pair reunited.

The pair then reveal they haven’t spoke in two years, before the next two islanders entered and interrupted the reunion.