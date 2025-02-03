Love Island: All Stars: Ron Hall quits just 24 hours after another shock exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ron Hall has reportedly become the latest Love Island: All Stars contestant to quit the show this season, just 24 hours after another participant quit.

The show, hosted by Maya Jama, sees fan favourites, villains, and even ex-couples come together for a chance to find someone to settle down with this time.

The inaugural All Stars season was a success, with Molly Smith and Tom Clare being crowned the winners after the dramatic entrance of Molly’s ex Callum Jones.

The new season includes the likes of Curtis Pritchard, Luca Bish, Olivia Hawkins, India Reynolds, Marcel Sommerville and Catherine Agbaje.

The second series of the ITV2 reality show spin-off has already seen the voluntary departure outside the elimination process of Scott Thomas, who was a contestant in season two of Love Island.

Monday’s episode is understood to see Hall – the first partially sighted Love Island contestant and finalist, who competed in the winter season in South Africa in 2023 – leaving after failing to find a connection in the villa.

A source said: “Ron feels he no longer wants to wait to see if he’ll find a connection with a new bombshell.”

Love Island: All Stars cast ( ITV )

The 27-year-old, from Essex, finished as a runner-up in series nine of the main show alongside Lana Jenkins but the couple split up a few months after leaving the villa.

During the All Stars programme, he has been paired with Danielle Sellers, who had been on the third series in 2017, during the most recent coupling.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

However, Sellers had recently had a connection with ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard.

Pritchard decided to recouple with 2022 Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, and Hall chose Sellers.

Hall, who lost his sight in one eye while playing football when he was eight, is also a celebrity ambassador for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

During Sunday’s episode of Love Island: All Stars, Thomas said he had to “be true” to himself, and leave the show following a split from fellow season two contestant Tina Stinnes.

Stinnes was comforted by some of the women before a row broke out between a group of Islanders over Thomas’s decision to break up with her.

“If you’re not happy, Scott, then go home, babe,” contestant Elma Pazar told Thomas in a heated exchange.

Additional reporting by PA.