Love Island All Stars villa rocked by surprise double dumping

Love Island All Stars viewers were treated to a double dumping on Monday (22 January) night.

*Warning – Spoilers ahead for Love Island All Stars episode eight*

Demi and Luis were booted off the ITV show after the arrivals of new bombshells Arabella and Tyler.

At the end of Monday’s episode, Arabella chose to couple up with Chris while Tyler chose his ex-girlfriend Kaz, leading to the surprise exit of the two vulnerable islanders.

While the pair were sad to be leaving, they were glad to be doing so as a unit.

In her exit interview, Demi said: “Although it’s early days, Luis and I get on so well. We are not putting any pressure on anything but we have already arranged our first date; we’re going to go out for dinner in London, go out for drinks and go out clubbing with our friends after.”

Luis added: “I’m gutted to be leaving the Villa but I’m so happy to be leaving with Demi. Even though we weren’t coupled up, I wish we could’ve stayed longer as I thought we were a solid couple. I loved the time we shared together and overall I’ve had the best experience, it was even better than my time on series one.”

Demi in ‘Love Island All Stars’ (ITV)

Jake was the first Islander to leave the South African villa after just three episodes.

In a statement shared with the press after his sudden departure, the 26-year-old said he “would never want to force a connection” shortly after the public voted to couple him up with ex Liberty Poole.

The reality star from Somerset added that he has “no regrets whatsoever” about his time in the villa, adding he was grateful for the “opportunity to clear the air with Liberty”.

Explaining why he left the show, Cornish said: “After a few amazing days in the villa, I’ve made the decision to leave as I’ve realised that now isn’t the right time for me to find love as I would never want to force a connection.

“I have no regrets whatsoever as I’m so glad I got to enjoy my time in the Villa reuniting with some familiar faces as well finally getting an opportunity to clear the air with Liberty.

“I wish her and all of the other Islanders the very best and will be cheering them all on from home.”

Love Island All Stars is this year’s winter offering of the hit ITV2 series. Maya Jama returns as presenter, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January, alongside islanders Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Mitchel Taylor, and Liberty Poole.

Love Island: All Stars airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

This article is being updated