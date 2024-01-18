Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Cornish has addressed his shock exit from Love Island All Stars after just two days in the villa, explaining “now isn’t the right time for me to find love”.

Cornish was among the past Love Island contestants who signed up for the spin-off series in the hope of a second chance at romance.

In a statement shared with the press after his sudden departure, Cornish said he “would never want to force a connection” shortly after the public voted to couple him up with ex Liberty Poole.

The reality star from Somerset added that he has “no regrets whatsoever” about his time in the villa, adding he was grateful for the “opportunity to clear the air with Liberty”.

Cornish appeared on series seven of the popular dating reality show and spent his time coupled up with Poole.

However, fans became sceptical of their connection after he infamously said that he didn’t want to “rip her clothes off” as their time in the villa drew to a close.

The pair ended their relationship and quit the show three days before the final.

Cornish quit the show after a public vote led to him being coupled up with ex Liberty Poole (ITV)

Explaining why he left the show, Cornish said: “After a few amazing days in the villa, I’ve made the decision to leave as I’ve realised that now isn’t the right time for me to find love as I would never want to force a connection.

“I have no regrets whatsoever as I’m so glad I got to enjoy my time in the Villa reuniting with some familiar faces as well finally getting an opportunity to clear the air with Liberty.

“I wish her and all of the other Islanders the very best and will be cheering them all on from home.”

On his third day in the luxurious South African villa, where the reality series is being filmed, Cornish gathered everyone around the firepit to break the news he had decided to quit Love Island All Stars.

“I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with. I just want to let you all know I am going tonight,” he said.

Poole said she was proud of Cornish for “putting his emotions first and doing what’s right for him” in a confessional after Cornish announced he was leaving the villa immediately.

Love Island All Stars is this year’s winter offering of the hit ITV2 series. Maya Jama returns as presenter, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January, alongside islanders Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Mitchel Taylor, and Poole.

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.