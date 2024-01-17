Love Island All Stars – live: Jake Cornish sits down with Maya Jama after shock exit
Twelve former reality stars returned to villa for another shot at romance
Get the personalised water bottles and suitcases on deck – Love Island is back for an all-new all-star edition.
Love Island All Stars is this year’s winter offering of the hit ITV2 dating programme, which sees 12 of the show’s finest past contestants return for a second (or third) chance at a villa romance.
Late last year, across the pond, Love Island Games also united former stars of the international Love Island universe – however, the series did not air in the UK, despite including several contestants from former British seasons taking part.
Maya Jama is back leading proceedings, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January, alongside a line-up of islanders including Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.
However, at the end of the second episode, it was revealed that Jake had quit the series after just three days in the villa.
In tonight’s episode Jake will wave goodbye to his fellow islanders, while Callum and Molly have it out and Chris swoops in to try and pull Molly for a chat.
Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Inspector Georgia in the building!
Georgia H might have a bright career in journalism after that grilling she just put on Toby! She was pushing hard to get some tea on Toby’s breakup with fellow ex-Islander Chloe, but the footballer wasn’t giving much.
“I didn’t trust her any more. Something happened and the trust went,” he says. Despite Georgia’s questioning, Toby won’t reveal exactly what happened. “It was like a big incident that happened,” he concludes. Some get Chloe on the blower ASAP!
Chris mocks Curtis Pritchard’s iconic line
Curtis is taking stray bullets in the villa! Chris delivers the dancer’s famous coffee line with alarming accuracy.
Is it just me or is this series a bit... quiet so far?
We might need a bombshell in here. Maybe it’s because these guys are all seasoned pros, but there hasn’t been much drama yet has there? I see some people validating me on Twitter.
(We don’t condone violence though)
Chris gets handsy with Molly
Chris is cracking on hard with Molly, which is slightly awkward for Callum watching on.
“This is getting slightly sexual,” Chris says as he massages Molly’s back on the daybeds.
“I’m not gonna lie, this is pretty sensational and I don’t usually throw that word around,” she replies.
Georgia H asks Callum how he feels about it. Ever the wordsmith, he replies: “It’s a bit weird innit…”
Georgia tells Callum: “Don’t have Chris with his cheesy fingers all over your bird. Like, are you having a laugh?”
Get your popcorn ready...
The time is almost nigh, folks. All Stars returns in just a few minutes as Jake’s exit will finally be revealed. From the teaser last night, it looks like he’ll sit down for a post-mortem chat with Maya Jama after leaving the villa.
Stay tuned!
Chris decides it’s time to up his flirting game with Molly
In tonight’s episode, Chris decides to take a chance on Molly and offers her a massage while on the day beds.
Later on in the episode, he takes her to the terrace for a chat.
As the two move closer, Chris jokes that if you stare into someone’s eyes for two minutes you are meant to fall in love.
Chris says: “Well for women, it’s over two minutes. For men it’s actually 8.2 seconds…I’ll be there a lot sooner than you will be, but I think we should try it.”
“You wanna fall in love with me?” Molly asks.
Chris replies: “We can try, it’s an experiment…”
Former fan-favourite Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson has hinted at a possible appearance on the popular reality series’s new spin-off, All Stars.
While interacting with her Instagram followers on Monday night (15 January), the 29-year-old star asked fans to submit Love Island-related questions.
She later reposted one of the questions, which asked if viewers could expect to see her return to the hit ITV series as a bombshell in the future.
“Maybe... let’s see what hot guys go in,” Barton-Hanson answered.
Callum and Molly will face each other tonight
In tonight’s episode, Callum takes the advice Georgia H gave him and tells Molly: “You look beautiful tonight.”
However, Molly doesn’t seem convinced.
“This is the most compliments I’ve ever had by the way...It’s [taken] three and half years of me saying I just need a few little words of affirmation…you’ve been practising for the last six months on some random girls.”
“No, come on,” Callum replies.
The tension will rise between the two former flames tonight, but can they reconcile?
