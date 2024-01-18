Love Island All Stars – live: Callum confronts Chris as series 1 ‘OG’ returns
Twelve former reality stars returned to villa for another shot at romance
Get the personalised water bottles and suitcases on deck – Love Island is back for an all-new all-star edition.
Love Island All Stars is this year’s winter offering of the hit ITV2 dating programme, which sees 12 of the show’s finest past contestants return for a second (or third) chance at a villa romance.
Late last year, across the pond, Love Island Games also united former stars of the international Love Island universe – however, the series did not air in the UK, despite including several contestants from former British seasons taking part.
Maya Jama is back leading proceedings, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January, alongside a line-up of islanders including Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.
However, at the end of the second episode, it was revealed that Jake had quit the series after just three days in the villa.
In tonight’s episode Jake will wave goodbye to his fellow islanders, while Callum and Molly have it out and Chris swoops in to try and pull Molly for a chat.
Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Josh Ritchie? More like Josh Rizzie! These dates are going WELL.
The return of Josh
Series one star Josh is back and has chosen Georgia H, Georgia S and Hannah for a date.
First up is Georgia S and is it just me or is there a very easy breezy vibe here? Watch out Toby!
Anton is spilling his feelings to Georgia H... but Liberty and Kaz are stealing the limelight
We’re finally seeing Anton crack on with someone but it’s hard to concentrate with Liberty and Kaz having a bouncy hopper race in the background! Those two are truly friendship goals.
‘Margaret Thatcher naked on a cold day’
Thanks for that Chris. Has anyone ever been as bemused as Anton was just then when Chris greeted him simply by saying: “Margaret Thatcher on a cold day”?
I’ll let him explain:
Welcome back!
We’re back for another episode of All Stars. Will what happened on the terrace between Chris and Molly stay on the terrace?
Love Island All Stars: Meet the former contestants returning for a second chance at romance
If you’re in need of a refresher on who’s in the villa, don’t worry – we have you covered!
Here’s a rundown of every returning contestant on this inaugural All Star season of Love Island:
Meet the former Love Island contestants returning for All Stars
With a cast list featuring fan favourites, villains and former couples, it won’t be long until things get spicy in South Africa
What time is Love Island on, again?
Spicing up evenings across the nation, Love Island All Stars airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.
WATCH: Love Island All Stars – first look: Callum discovers ‘truth’ about Chris and Molly
The REAL reason Jake left the villa
Viewers were stunned on Wednesday night when it was confirmed that Jake Cornish had left the All Star villa after just two days.
Jake was paired by the public with his ex, Liberty Poole, on the first episode... and it was awkward all round.
In a statement after his shock departure, Jake explained simply that “now isn’t the right time for me to find love”.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
Jake Cornish explains reason for shock exit from Love Island All Stars
Cornish quit shortly after the public decided to couple him up with ex Liberty Poole
Coming up... An unexpected reunion
On tonight’s episode of Love Island All Stars, season one icon Hannah Elizabeth gets a text with some exciting news for all of the girls.
Reading the message aloud, Hannah says: “Islanders: Georgia S, Hannah, Georgia H, you have all been picked to go on a date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #NewBoyEnergy #GoGetItGirl.”
But! The new boy in question isn’t quite as new as they’d imagine: it’s season one OG Joshua Ritchie, who is ready and waiting with a bottle of fizz at a romantic waterside location.
Of course, he and Hannah were in the villa at the same time, so they’ve got some catching up to do... but he’ll also be reconnecting with ex-girlfriend and season three star Georgia Harrison!
How will the girls react to Joshua as he is reunited with some familiar faces?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies