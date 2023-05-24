Love Island to return next month for ‘sizzling’ 10th series in Mallorca

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s already that time of year – Love Island is returning to our screens for another “sizzling” summer series.

The ITV2 dating show, which sees a group of young people tasked with finding love in the sun or being dumped from the Mallorcan villa, will kick off on Monday 5 June.

Following her debut for the show’s winter edition earlier this year, Maya Jama will be presenting once again. She will be joined by comedian Iain Stirling as the show’s returning narrator.

Love Island’s 10th series will begin with 10 initial contestants arriving in paradise, but viewers can expect the usual bombshells and latecomers coming in to turn heads and shake things up for the new couples.

“There’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love,” ITV said.

“More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the beach hut. Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.”

Throughout the season, Jama will also catch up with the dumped islanders after they leave the villa on sister show Aftersun, where she will also interview the contestants’ family, celebrity fans and ex-islanders.

The announcement comes after ITV shared the new duty of care procedures being imposed on the islanders before, during and after the show.

Maya Jama is returning to present (ITV)

After an “initial trial period” tested during the 2023 winter series in South Africa, Love Island contestants will formally be asked to pause all their social media accounts during the series.

This measure was first introduced to ensure that the cast members and their families are “protected from the adverse effects of social media”, and was praised by Stirling, who told The Independent in January that it was “insane that that happened before”.

Love Island returns Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.