Love Island fans praise Ekin-Su as the ‘perfect islander’: ‘Imagine how dry the villa would be without her’
Few bombshells have caused a stir as much as the Essex actor
Love Island viewers are praising Ekin-Su for “bringing the drama” to the villa.
A number of bombshells have entered the villa since the show’s return on Monday (6 June) but none have shaken things up quite as much as Ekin-Su.
The actor from Essex entered the series last week alongside fellow bombshell Afia, who has since been eliminated from the show.
Since her arrival, the 27-year-old has been coupled up with Davide but on Wednesday night’s (15 June) saw her go on dates with two newcomers Rami and Jay.
Ekin-Su has been responsible for some of the show’s most dramatic moments. In the episode, she flirts with the two new boys in front of Davide.
“Ekin Su was a gift sent straight from God. I don’t even want to imagine how dry the villa would be without her,” wrote one person.
Another added: “Ekin-su is making the season,” while someone else agreed: “Ekin-Su is crawling on her hands and knees for a kiss, this is the chaotic energy we need.”
“Ekin-Su is the islander of the year,” said a fourth person. Another wrote: “Ekin-Su is actually the perfect islander, I’m living for her.”
Elsewhere on the episode, viewers cringed at the “awkward” moment that newcomer Remi rapped for his fellow islanders.
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 everyday except Saturdays. Episodes are then available to watch on BritBox and ITV Hub.
