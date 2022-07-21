ITV has defended Love Island host Laura Whitmore amid viewer complaints over an Ekin-Su discussion on Aftersun.

Whitmore was hosting the companion show on Sunday (17 July), when talk turned to a movie night video clip featuring Ekin-Su and ex-islander George.

In the clip, it was suggested that the pair got up to something under the covers, with Ekin-Su telling George not to “tell the boys” the next day. However, after questioning from Davide, with whom she is coupled up, Ekin-Su, visibly upset, repeatedly promised him that nothing happened.

Speaking on Aftersun, Whitmore said: “Once again, Ekin-Su swore that nothing happened with George and it seems Davide doesn’t believe her.”

Singer Tom Grennan, who was guesting on the episode, said: “It deffo happened though, didn’t it,” with comedian Darren Harriott stating: “She said her head never turned but I think her hand might have turned, and possibly wrist.”

Viewers felt that Whitmore should have shut the conversation down; Ofcom announced it had received more than 400 complaints about the episode due to the discussion, as well as an interview with former contestant Jacques.

ITV defended Whitmore, stating: “Laura is the presenter of the show, and part of that role is to pose questions to the panel and discuss events in the villa. We do not condone trolling against either our host or our Islanders and any subsequent elevation of these comments.”

Many felt that the interview with Jacques was ill-timed considering viewer concern surrounding his mental health. Jacques decided to leave the villa after a tumultuous few days with Paige, and fans couldn’t help but notice the episode of Aftersun he appeared on featured clips of Paige and Adam kissing.

‘Love Island’ host Laura Whitmore (ITV)

“We had various measures in place to ensure Jacques’ welfare was prioritised at all times ahead of and during his appearance on Aftersun,” ITV said in response to the concern.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“This included a full briefing with show producers to outline the show’s content and likely questioning, a conversation with Laura before and after the show was recorded, and chaperoning from both a welfare producer and a member of his family while he was in the studio.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day apart from Saturdays. Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.