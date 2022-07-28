Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island fans in stitches as Ekin-Su appears to recite Jess Glynne lyrics on date with Davide

‘I thought she was gonna say I love you but no we got some Jess Glynne lyrics,’ fan wrote

Tom Murray
Thursday 28 July 2022 22:36
Comments
Liz Truss says she is ‘completely horrified’ by reality show Love Island

Davide and Ekin-Su’s dramatic journey culminated in an epic final date during Thursday’s (28 July) Love Island episode.

The pair were treated to dinner in an open air theatre featuring a live musical performance from English tenor Alfie Boe.

It was an emotional evening as the couple reminisced over their eventful time in the villa and expressed their love for each other for the first time.

However, Ekin-Su chose her words in a slightly unfortunate manner, telling Davide: “When I’m with you there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Fans noticed that the line bore an uncanny resemblance to Jess Glynne’s lyrics in Clean Bandit’s hit song, “Rather Be”.

Recommended

“I thought she was gonna say I love you but no we got some Jess Glynne lyrics x iconic tbh,” one fan tweeted.

(Twitter)

“No way did Ekin-Su hit him with those Jess Glynne lyrics,” wrote another.

And another fan wondered: “Did Ekin just quote Jess Glynne and think we wouldn’t notice ???”

Overall, the reaction to the fan-favourites’ date was overwhelmingly positive, which is more than can be said for Paige and Adam’s date.

Fans were left begging for the adverts to roll during their uneventful date, which took place on a boat.

Love Island’s 2022 finale will air on ITV2 on Monday 1 August at 9pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in