Love Island fans in stitches as Ekin-Su appears to recite Jess Glynne lyrics on date with Davide
‘I thought she was gonna say I love you but no we got some Jess Glynne lyrics,’ fan wrote
Davide and Ekin-Su’s dramatic journey culminated in an epic final date during Thursday’s (28 July) Love Island episode.
The pair were treated to dinner in an open air theatre featuring a live musical performance from English tenor Alfie Boe.
It was an emotional evening as the couple reminisced over their eventful time in the villa and expressed their love for each other for the first time.
However, Ekin-Su chose her words in a slightly unfortunate manner, telling Davide: “When I’m with you there’s no place I’d rather be.”
Fans noticed that the line bore an uncanny resemblance to Jess Glynne’s lyrics in Clean Bandit’s hit song, “Rather Be”.
“I thought she was gonna say I love you but no we got some Jess Glynne lyrics x iconic tbh,” one fan tweeted.
“No way did Ekin-Su hit him with those Jess Glynne lyrics,” wrote another.
And another fan wondered: “Did Ekin just quote Jess Glynne and think we wouldn’t notice ???”
Overall, the reaction to the fan-favourites’ date was overwhelmingly positive, which is more than can be said for Paige and Adam’s date.
Fans were left begging for the adverts to roll during their uneventful date, which took place on a boat.
Love Island’s 2022 finale will air on ITV2 on Monday 1 August at 9pm.
